It’s a lot better to be a Pittsburgh Penguin these days than it is a Toronto Maple Leaf. The Penguins with no expectations have taken a point in every single game this season while the team with high expectations are meandering their way through the early stage of the season going 2-3-1. The Maple Leafs had no excuses heading into this game. The Penguins are completely ravaged by injury yet it was Pittsburgh who was on the right end of a 7-1 blowout. Pittsburgh is off to what should be considered a best-case scenario as far as how their available players are performing.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO