Small businesses play a vital role in economies across the globe. The Small Business Administration says small businesses, which are defined as firms that have fewer than 500 employees, comprise 99.9 percent of all businesses in the United States. Small businesses may be defined differently elsewhere in the world (in the European Union, small businesses are defined as firms with 50 or fewer employees), but they are no less valuable to their economies.

