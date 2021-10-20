CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed, 2 shot across 3 incidents Wednesday in Logan Square

By WGN Web Desk
 6 days ago

CHICAGO — One man is dead and two other men were injured in three separate shootings across Logan Square Wednesday.

Most recently, around 3:40 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Armitage Avenue, a 25-year-old man was on the sidewalk when the occupant of an unknown vehicle pulled up and opened fire in the victim’s direction. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Paramedics transported his body to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

6-year-old grazed by bullets in West Englewood

About two hours earlier, around 1:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Central Park Avenue, a man, whose age is unknown, was on the sidewalk when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up. According to police, an unknown offender exited the car, produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim, striking him in the head and chest. Authorities pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Overnight, police responded to the 1900 block of North Drake Avenue following reports of an injured 32-year-old man. According to police, the shooting victim was walking just after 2 a.m. when an unknown man on foot opened fire, shooting the man in the stomach and hand. The victim was reportedly in fair condition amid transport to a nearby ambulance.

‘He’s really lucky’: Friend of man shot during attempted carjacking in Wicker Park grateful

Police said the shooters in all three incidents remain at large.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

