Broncos' Aaron Patrick: Ruled out for Thursday

Patrick hauled in three of five targets for 42 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Raiders. The Broncos responded to the Raiders' opening-drive touchdown with a TD of their own, a 23-yard connection between Teddy Bridgewater and Patrick. Otherwise, Patrick didn't do much in this contest, ranking far behind Courtland Sutton (14) and Noah Fant (11) in terms of targets. In fact, reserves Kendall Hinton and Eric Saubert matched Patrick's target total. At the end his final reception midway through the fourth quarter, Patrick crashed into his own sideline and had his left knee examined, per Andrew Mason of TheDNVR.com. Patrick was able to return on the team's next possession, but it'll be interesting to see if his practice reps are at all limited with Denver facing a short week to prepare for Thursday's visit to Cleveland.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO