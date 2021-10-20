CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Hilton pushes for legislation to stop abuse at group youth facilities

Cover picture for the articleParis Hilton joined Democratic lawmakers in Washington, D.C. to push for legislation to stop abuse of...

Rolling Stone

Paris Hilton Recounts Being ‘Strangled,’ ‘Slapped,’ and ‘Watched in the Shower’ While Calling for Troubled Teen Industry Reform

Every year, thousands of teenagers are shipped to boarding schools, boot camps, and other facilities against their will. Some may call it tough love, but the “troubled teen industry,” which generates billions of dollars annually, is reportedly a hotbed of psychological and physical abuse that traumatizes young people for the rest of their lives. And Paris Hilton, a self-described victim of this industry, wants it to stop. The entrepreneur and reality star was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to advocate for accountability alongside survivors, advocates, and group of Democratic lawmakers including Senator Jeff Merkely (D-Ore.) and Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). Merkely and...
thecut.com

Paris Hilton Wants Congress to Crack Down on Abusive Reform Schools

Paris Hilton took a moment out of her wedding month to meet with members of Congress on Wednesday, pushing for legislation to protect children living in congregate-care facilities. Specifically, Hilton wants lawmakers to crack down on what she described in a recent op-ed for the Washington Post as the “troubled teen industry” — institutions like the Utah reform school where she says she suffered physical and emotional abuse as a teenager. Facilities like these, Hilton said, have “been able to mislead parents, school districts, child-welfare agencies, and juvenile-justice systems for decades. The reason is a systemwide lack of transparency and accountability.”
wshu.org

Paris Hilton and Rep. DeLauro push for patient rights for troubled teens

Paris Hilton and Democratic Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut have joined forces to take on the troubled teen care industry. DeLauro visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday with Hilton, who has been an outspoken advocate against troubled teen facilities, where she said she faced severe physical and psychological abuse. Together, they introduced the Accountability for Congregate Care Act, which would set federal standards for care at these facilities for the first time by establishing a patient bill of rights.
ksl.com

Paris Hilton pushed Utah to reform 'troubled teen' centers. Now she's getting Congress to take up her cause

Hotel heiress and reality television star Paris Hilton lends her support for legislation to establish a bill of rights for children placed in congregate care facilities at the Capitol on Wednesday. Hilton says she was traumatized as a teenager when she was sent by her family to abusive care facilities. (J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press) — Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes.
midutahradio.com

Paris Hilton pushes for federal ‘troubled-teen’ industry law

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Celebrity Paris Hilton and activists who successfully pushed for reforms in the so-called troubled teen industry in Utah are now calling for federal legislation to regulate youth residential treatment centers. The Salt Lake Tribune reports Hilton and the nonprofit Breaking Code Silence appeared outside of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. She says there’s a state-by-state patchwork of limited, weak oversight and inconsistent licensing requirements and federal action is needed for real reform. She helped push for tighter regulations on the industry after saying she had been abused at a school in Utah, which plays an outsized role in the industry.
Daily Mail

Paris Hilton calls for ‘bill of rights’ to protects youths from abuse after revealing she was ‘kidnapped, choked, slapped and sleep deprived’ as part of therapy to tame her rebellious streak

Paris Hilton has called on the Biden administration to introduce a 'bill of rights' for youths in congregate care facilities to protect them from abuse at the hands of staffers. Hilton first opened up in August 2020 about the significant abuse she sustained as a teenager in several correctional facilities,...
