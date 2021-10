Canelo Alvarez has never been particularly fond of any of his opponents but he’s never been completely angered by them either. Throughout the course of his career, the Mexican star has traded verbal insults with Gennadiy Golovkin, nearly came to blows with Daniel Jacobs, and appeared visibly annoyed with Billy Joe Saunders. Still, despite Alvarez feeling acrimonious towards his past foes, no one has gotten under his skin the way Caleb Plant has.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO