By Gav Duthie: The boxing world was distraught when the court of arbitration ruined the chance for the only ever four main-belt undisputed championship fight at heavyweight to happen. Of course, it was still possible, but Anthony Joshua had to get through his part against Oleksandr Usyk, and Tyson Fury had to repeat his success over Deontay Wilder.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO