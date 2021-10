COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) is inviting organizations to join in giving thanks to the state’s healthcare workforce throughout the month of November for leading the almost two-year battle against COVID-19. 30 Days of Thanks is a month-long campaign coordinated by SCHA to let hospitals and healthcare workers know that they are appreciated and to recognize them for all they have done and continue to do to help end this pandemic. "From October 25 – November 24, through communications, prizes, and giveaways, we will let them know how much we care."

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO