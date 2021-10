Scotty McCreery fans were treated to a live performance of his new song "Damn Strait" when he performed it on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this week. The Tuesday television performance marked his first appearance on Kelly Clarkson's talk show. The pair have a common bond as former American Idol winners, but it sounds like the host just genuinely likes the song. This performance came during her "What I'm Liking" segment, normally reserved for lighter stories and social media videos.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO