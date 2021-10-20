CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters and says people can get a shot different from their original dose

By Carolyn Y. Johnson, Laurie McGinley and Lena H. Sun
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Millions more people in the United States will soon be able to receive an extra shot of any coronavirus vaccine, regardless of their initial vaccination - a flexibility that comes along with the authorization Wednesday of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots by federal regulators....

