What do rich people hoard? I tear over at 8am to find out. This is when the Baby Del estate sale begins. Baby Del’s owner, Susan H (she doesn’t want to give her last name), doesn’t fit the wealthy landowner image. She is an accomplished diver and ranch owner. Her two daughters spent their childhood in this house. But they are grown now, already raising their own kids. And the other day, the family slapped a notice on their front gate. “Baby Del moving. Estate sale starts 8am in the alley!”

REAL ESTATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO