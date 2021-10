As the boys soccer season nears the end and teams are preparing for state playoffs, the Grosse Pointe South Blue Devils went on the road for one of their last MAC White Division games of the year. The Blue Devils managed to pick up a crucial 3-1 win over L’Anse Creuse North to stay close to the top in what has become a tight division race.

