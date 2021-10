OK, that’s my obligatory fangirl outburst out of the way. But it is certainly a significant moment when one of the second generation of K-pop’s biggest stars finally releases a full album of content, over four years after the legendary 2NE1 disbanded. Six years after “Hello Bitches”, CL has graced us with a full album, fittingly titled Alpha. Here we have 11 songs released under her own brand/agency Very Cherry, a new era after her release from YG Entertainment. Brimming with the confidence you would expect from such a title, CL delivers elemental narratives, tight production and a bold assertion of her position at the top of the K-pop tree.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO