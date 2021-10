For those who want to vote by mail in the Nov. 2 election, the deadline to apply for a ballot is 5 p.m. today. The easiest way to apply is by visiting www.votespa.com/applymailballot and filling out the application. In Allegheny County, voters can also go to the elections office on the sixth floor of the County Office Building at 542 Forbes Ave. to apply, vote and submit their ballot all in one stop.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO