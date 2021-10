I need to take a moment to mourn the passing of my all-time favorite Red Bull variety: Cranberry. Cranberry Red Bull, just as I was beginning to get to know you, you suddenly left. Literally overnight, you packed your bags and were gone forever. Replaced by that tart Watermelon, you were the perfect Red Bull. I will forever miss you and just wished I could have said goodbye….or at least bought a case.

DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO