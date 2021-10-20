CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shot by shot: Breaking down the latest guidance on the different COVID-19 boosters

By Maddie Burakoff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — At the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, health officials passed along a simple message: The best shot for you is whichever one you can get first. Now, with booster shots added to the mix, that guidance has gotten a lot more complicated. What You Need To...

Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wdhn.com

COVID-19 booster shot eligibility has expanded

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Local pharmacies say they’ve seen a flood of interest since the CDC expanded the eligibility of COVID-19 booster shots. Up until Thursday afternoon, the Pfizer vaccine was the only booster available. Now Moderna and Johnson and Johnson have also been approved. Southeastern Public Health Assistant District...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

Which vaccine booster should you get: Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Today the Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for Americans to receive a different COVID-19 vaccine for their booster dose than for their original shot. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee meets tomorrow to provide recommendations about the details of the rollout. The FDA decision comes with the emergency-use authorization of boosters for both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines. A Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster was authorized in September.
PHARMACEUTICALS
newscentermaine.com

Yes, most Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients are now eligible for a booster shot

On Oct. 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated its emergency use authorizations to make all three authorized COVID-19 vaccines available as booster shots for people who meet eligibility requirements. A day later, on Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recommendation that aligned with the FDA’s updated guidance.
INDUSTRY
wvua23.com

Moderna COVID-19 booster shots coming soon

Americans who took the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are one step closer to having a booster shot available. Last week, the Federal Drug Administration’s advisory committee gave the OK for boosters for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Pfizer is already approved. The booster must be approved by the full FDA...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Coastal View

County reminds residents of Covid-19 booster shots

In its weekly newsletter, Santa Barbara County reminded residents of the Covid-19 vaccine boosters. People over the age of 65, and people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old with underlying medical conditions, should receive the booster shot, the county stated. Those who are eligible for the booster...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa doctor talks COVID-19 booster shots

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — Tuscaloosa Physician, Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty says he's recommending booster shots for all of his eligible patients. Peramsetty recommends the shot for people ages 65 and up, with underlying health conditions, health care workers and people in long-term care facilities. As of now, people vaccinated with Moderna...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NJ Spotlight

Slow uptake of COVID-19 booster shots in NJ

Officials hope updated federal guidelines will lead to increase. Public health officers waiting for federal agencies to update eligibility rules for COVID-19 vaccination boosters were hoping that clarity about who qualifies for which booster could help convince more people to get an additional shot. So far, New Jerseyans haven’t rushed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
montereycountyweekly.com

Who should get a Covid-19 booster shot?

Pam Marino here, trying to remember back a million years ago when we were anxiously waiting for Covid-19 vaccines to be available. At least that’s how long ago last year feels to me in this global pandemic. In reality, it was just under a year ago when the BioNTech, Pfizer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

COVID-19 vaccine: CDC signs off on Moderna and J&J boosters, says people can get shot different from their original one

WASHINGTON — Tens of millions of Americans can sign up to get Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters beginning Friday after the nation’s top public health official endorsed recommendations from expert advisers that the shots are safe and effective at bolstering protection against the coronavirus. The green light from Dr....
PHARMACEUTICALS
KELOLAND TV

How to proceed with receiving a COVID-19 booster shot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Dr. David Basel, vice president of clinical quality with Avera Medical Group, broke down COVID-19 booster shot eligibility for KELOLAND News on Friday afternoon. People who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should receive a booster two months after that shot, Basel said. For people...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ksl.com

Utahns line up for COVID-19 booster shots

SALT LAKE CITY — Retired nurse Donnagay Applonie wanted to make it clear that she and her husband, Gene, didn't get COVID-19 booster shots Monday because they were concerned the vaccines they received in March might be losing their effectiveness against the deadly virus. "I wasn't even worried about it,"...
FARMINGTON, UT

