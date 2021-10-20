CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Since Moderna vaccines are supposedly more effective, and mix-and-matching is ok, should Pfizer vaccinated people wait?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAMILY HEALTHCAST — With the news that people will likely be able to mix and match coronavirus shots for their booster comes many questions. With the Moderna vaccine reportedly more effective against the delta variant, many wonder...

UPI News

FDA panel recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The vaccines advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday voted to recommend that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine be approved for children between 5 and 11 years old. The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee convened Tuesday morning to hear presentations for several hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Study: Vaccinated People’s Death Risks News Revealed By The CDC

It’s been revealed that according to a new CDC study, people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or J&J vaccines are less likely to die from non-COVID-related causes. The study was led by Stanley Xu from Kaiser Permanente Southern California and took into account people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Motley Fool

Does This News Make Johnson & Johnson a Buy?

Regulators in the U.S. granted authorization for a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine. However, the drugmaker said it would not profit from this vaccine for the duration of the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson's lineup beyond this product is very exciting. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a leader...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Matt Lillywhite

People With Vaccine Side Effects Recommend Getting A Shot

The CDC has acknowledged that the Covid-19 vaccine produces rare side effects in a small minority of people. But even those who experienced heart inflammation, muscle weakness, or other rare side effects are advocating for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
healththoroughfare.com

Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Gains On Vaccine News, Novartis Reports Q3 Beat, Adcom Reviews Authorization Of Pfizer-BioNTech's Vaccine For Children

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Anaptys Sells Royalties Due On Cancer Drug Jemperli To Sagard For $250M. AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) announced the signing of an agreement with Sagard Healthcare Royalty Partners to monetize a portion of its future Jemperli royalties and milestones. AnaptysBio said it intends to utilize the proceeds of the transaction towards funding of its wholly owned preclinical and clinical-stage antibody programs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS 58

FDA advisers back Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health advisers have endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for younger children. The vote Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration panel moves the U.S. closer to vaccinating children ages 5 to 11. The FDA isn't bound by the panel's recommendation and is expected to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Moderna reports positive results for Covid vaccine in younger children

US biotech firm Moderna said Monday its Covid vaccine was safe and produced a strong immune response in children aged 6-11, adding it would submit trial data to global regulators soon. The news comes as a panel of government advisors was preparing to meet Tuesday on the question of whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine in kids aged 5-11, with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicting it would be available by mid-November. "We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement. An interim analysis from a mid-to-late stage clinical trial of 4,753 children showed that two doses of vaccine produced a high level of neutralizing antibodies -- Y-shaped proteins that bind to the coronavirus and block it from entering human cells.
KIDS
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Covid Vaccine Boosters: Who Is Eligible

According to the latest reports, almost 100 million people all over the nation are now eligible to get the Covid booster shots. This comes right after the Centers for Disease and Prevention authorized more doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines Thursday night. The same reports note the fact...
HOMELESS
CBS News

Moderna says vaccine is safe for kids 6 to 11

On Tuesday, an FDA advisory committee is meeting on whether to green light Pfizer's lower-dose vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years old. And there's the possibility of another vaccine for young children. Meg Oliver has the details.
KIDS

