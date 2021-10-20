CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Centre Volunteers in Medicine offering COVID-19 vaccines, boosters in new location

By Peyton Kennedy
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqSQv_0cXaT5O500

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) is offering COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots inside a new, second location at 2026 Sandy Drive in State College.

The non-profit is looking to fully move-in the building in the coming year, after raising the nearly $6 million needed.

National food shortages impacting local school lunch menus

“We need to do some renovations and we need to have a capital campaign to pay for that,” said Cheryl White, executive director of CVIM.

This location is nearly double the size of their first center on Green Tech Drive.

“Having a larger space will allow us to maintain our flexibility to meet the ever changing community need,” said White. “We’re still a long ways away from moving into the building as a free clinic, but we’re currently vaccinating out of this space.”

The vaccinations currently offered by CVIM include:

  • Janssen/Johnson and Johnson (J and J) Single-dose for individuals 18 and older
  • Moderna – 1 st , 2 nd and 3 rd dose (3 rd dose for immunocompromised individuals only) for individuals 18 and older
  • Pfizer – 1 st , 2 nd , 3 rd , and Booster doses- (3 rd doses for immunocompromised individuals.  1 st , 2 nd , and 3 rd doses for individuals 12 and older
  • Booster Information – 1 of 3
  • Booster Information – 2 of 3
  • Booster Information – 3 of 3

Upcoming vaccine clinics will be held at the following times, and walk-ins are welcome:

  • 10/21  1PM-4PM, 2026 Sandy Dr, State College PA
  • 10/25  9AM-12PM & 1PM-4PM, 2026 Sandy Dr, State College PA
  • 10/26  1PM-4PM, 2026 Sandy Dr, State College PA
  • 10/27  2PM-7PM, State College Area High School (North Bldg)
  • 10/28  11AM-2PM, 2026 Sandy Dr, State College PA
  • 11/01  9AM-12PM, 2026 Sandy Dr, State College PA10/21
  • 11/02  1PM-4PM, 2026 Sandy Dr, State College PA
  • 11/04 10AM-1PM, 2026 Sandy Dr, State College PA

#Volunteers#Covid 19 Vaccines#Cvim#Janssen Johnson#Booster Information#State College Pa Sign#The Wtaj Newsletter
