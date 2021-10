Barton Performing Arts faculty members and students invite the community to celebrate the creative side of the Halloween season from 2-5 p.m. Oct. 30, in the Fine Arts Building. This is a family-friendly event with various activities including games, art projects and performances that will appeal to everybody from “little ghouls” to adults. This is a free event but there will be no tickets at the door. Those wanting to attend can visit shows.bartonccc.edu to secure their tickets.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO