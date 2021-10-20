CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 Mock Draft (v3.0) Three 1st Round Picks Edition

By Philliesandthebees
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been awhile since we checked in, so let's go over what's happened. The Eagles are currently 2-4 just past the 1/3 mark of the season. Carson Wentz is playing well in a bad AFC South, so chances are, the Colts' 1st round pick is ours for the taking. Also, Miami...

chatsports.com

Eagles Trade Candidates Ft. Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox & Jalen Reagor Before The Trade Deadline

Philadelphia Eagles trade candidates takes a look at 5 internal candidates the Eagles could trade away before the upcoming 2021 NFL Trade Deadline on November 2nd. Eagles star tight end Zach Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this past week. Rumors suggest Ertz might not be the last guy moved. Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox and Miles Sanders could all be on the trading block as well. Eagles Now host Thomas Mott breaks down the top 5 most likely trade candidates on today’s video. THANK YOU TO ALL OUR NEW SUBSCRIBERS. Hit the red button and join the party if you haven’t already!
NFL
FanSided

Eagles stole a really solid prospect from Cardinals in Zach Ertz trade

The Philadelphia Eagles had to say a tough goodbye to tight end Zach Ertz, but they may have stolen a really good prospect from the Cardinals. The Philadelphia Eagles made the difficult decision with a 2-4 record after six games in 2021 to trade away team legend Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
chatsports.com

Howie Roseman explains why the Eagles traded Zach Ertz

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke to reporters after news broke that the team was trading Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals, and explained why it was the right opportunity for the organization and the tight end, and what they see from that position group moving forward. Roseman claimed...
NFL
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: “This wasn’t just a loss, it was an organization-wide embarrassment”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 1. This is when you figured maybe things will start getting better. Coming off a mini-bye against a Raiders team playing with an interim head coach that lost two of its last three games in a stadium packed with Eagles fans. Yeah, about that…. This wasn’t just a loss, it was an organization-wide embarrassment. Every scout, player and coach in the NovaCare Complex ought to be flat-out embarrassed to be a part of a franchise that could play such a pitiful brand of football. If you want to blame Howie or the coaching staff or the players, you’re missing the point. It’s all of them. It’s everybody. When you reach this level of ineptitude, nobody involved should be able to look at themselves in the mirror and not feel like they played a role in this disaster. They can’t score. They can’t call plays. They can’t stop anybody. When they finally do something right, somebody ruins it with a turnover, mistake or penalty. Top to bottom, a catastrophe.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles claim QB from Miami, cut their long snapper

The Eagles on Monday made a flurry of roster moves, most notably trading Joe Flacco to the Jets for a conditional pick in 2022. But they also claimed quarterback Reid Sinnett from Miami and cut long snapper Rick Lovato. This means Sinnett is now the third-string quarterback behind Jalen Hurts...
NFL
NJ.com

Why Eagles’ Fletcher Cox and Nick Sirianni are frustrated with passive, listless defense

LAS VEGAS – Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox walked into the Allegiant Stadium visitors’ press conference room Sunday night, frustrated after another loss — a 33-22 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders that dropped the Eagles to 2-5. Cox vented about how the play-calling was not aggressive enough, given how Raiders quarterback Derek Carr carved up the defense. Carr completed 91% of his passes, victimizing the Eagles mostly with short throws because the safeties were playing deep, sometimes dropping 25 yards from the line of scrimmage.
NFL
#Mock Draft#Titans#American Football#Eagles#Notre Dame#Irish#Ol
NFLDraftBible

Mock Draft Monday: First Round Picks with Scouting Reports

As we enter the midway point of the college football season, the NFL Draft landscape is starting to take shape. Who are some guys that could be first-round picks, and who are others that could fall to day-two or even further? Here are 32 players that could end up being day-one picks when the draft rolls around in April.
NFL
Yardbarker

Why did the Eagles trade Joe Flacco to the Jets?

Well, who saw that coming? According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Philadelphia Eagles have traded QB Joe Flacco to the New York Jets. Here is all you need to know:. According to Adam Schefter, the Jets are sending a conditional sixth rounder to the Eagles that could become a fifth-rounder depending on Flacco’s playing time. Considering that the Eagles actually signed Flacco as a free agent and paid him a strangely large sum of money, this is a very strong return.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 7 Games

Before the seventh Sunday of the 2021 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 7 games. You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles trade Flacco, Minshew promoted to backup

The Eagles on Monday traded backup quarterback Joe Flacco to the New York Jets, which means Gardner Minshew is now the Eagles’ new No. 2. In return, the Eagles get a 2022 sixth-round pick from the Jets that can turn into a fifth-rounder based on playing time. This also means...
NFL

