Canadiens not yet making changes despite winless start

Head coach Dominique Ducharme's Habs have lost their first four games of the season. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final and have encountered tumultuous times since. Captain and veteran defenseman Shea Weber may never play again because of injuries, star goaltender Carey Price is out indefinitely after he voluntarily entered the NHL/NHL Players' Association player assistance program on Oct. 7, and defenseman Joel Edmundson has also been away as Montreal dropped its first four games of the 2021-22 season.

On Wednesday, Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said no sweeping changes are imminent.

"They've got to fight through it," Bergevin said of the current roster, per Sean Farrell of the NHL's website. "Winners find solutions, losers make excuses. You've got to find a way."

About a potential trade so early in the season, Bergevin commented: "I do like our team. There are some pretty good players who are not playing up to their potential, and until they do, there's nothing I'm going to do to make a change just to make a change."

Bergevin later announced that Edmundson's father has cancer.

"[Edmundson] was very shaken up by the fact that his father was not doing well, so I gave him a hug and I said, 'Listen, take the time you need, and family comes first,'" Bergevin continued. "So I don't know when he'll be back. But he needs to take the time he has with his family."

According to ESPN stats, Montreal is dead last in the league with 0.75 goals scored per game. The Canadiens host the 2-0-0 Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday evening.