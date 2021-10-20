CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry, warm few days ahead; rain chance returns next week

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — After a big cooldown on Tuesday, Colorado will dry out and heat up for the next few days. Highs will hit the upper 60s on Thursday with sunshine and dry weather.

Dry conditions are here to stay through the weekend. High temperatures will be running above the average of 63 degrees for the next few days and will hit the 70s Friday, Saturday, and Monday.

This weekend will be beautiful to spend time outside. Temperatures will stay mild with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

Unsettled weather will return on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with highs cooling to the mid-60s and a 10% chance of rain.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

