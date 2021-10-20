CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders' Henry Ruggs: Limited session Wednesday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Ruggs was limited at practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Paul Gutierrez of...

www.cbssports.com

reviewjournal.com

Derek Carr’s brother says Raiders had to move on from Gruden

The older brother of Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr said moving on from coach Jon Gruden was a necessary step for the organization. “This was something that you weren’t going to be able to work through with Jon in the building,” former NFL quarterback David Carr said in his analyst role on NFL Network. “I really think that.”
NFL
CBS Sports

Raiders' Cory Littleton: Limited participant in practice

Littleton (shoulder) was a limited participant in the Raiders' practice Wednesday. Littleton has had a strong campaign thus far, recording 10 tackles in three of the Raiders' first four games of the season. The linebacker picked up a shoulder injury sometime over the last week and his status for Week 6 is uncertain as of now. Expect Denzel Perryman to start against the Broncos if Littleton can't suit up.
NFL
CBS Sports

Raiders' Peyton Barber: Returns in full Wednesday

Barber (toe) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports. Barber managed just one limited showing last week as he contended with a mild case of turf toe. While Barber was listed as questionable for this past Sunday's game against the Bears, the Raiders ultimately included him on the inactive list. Now that he's back to logging all activity in practice, Barber suddenly is a part of a crowded backfield after the team activated Jalen Richard from injured reserve last week. All of Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Barber and Richard are the running backs available to the offense, meaning one of Barber or Richard could be candidates for healthy scratches moving forward.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Ruggs scores 1st TD for Raiders at big price

Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Raiders at the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Chargers at the Baltimore Ravens, and the Seattle Seahawks at the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on...
NFL
CBS Sports

Raiders' Henry Ruggs: Burns Denver deep

Ruggs caught three receptions on four targets for 97 yards and one touchdown against Denver on Sunday. The four targets are a meager total, but Ruggs' 48-yard touchdown in the first quarter put the Broncos at a disadvantage they never recovered from, and it's possible that the Raiders would have gone to Ruggs more if the game had been closer. Derek Carr attempted a season-low 27 passes, and that likely had a limiting effect on Ruggs' target count. While he may never be a high-volume receiver -- his season high in targets is just seven through six games -- Ruggs has been highly efficient in each 2021 game to this point. He's averaging a 40-yard reception every other game, and if his target volume does somehow rise in upcoming weeks, he could tap into another level. In the meantime, though, the crowded pass-catcher rotation of Darren Waller, Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow poses formidable target competition to Ruggs. He faces the Eagles at home in Week 7.
NFL
chatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders 5 Keys To Victory Vs. The Eagles In NFL Week 7 Feat. Josh Jacobs & Henry Ruggs

Raiders vs. Eagles - find out Mitchell Renz host of the Las Vegas Raiders Report’s 5 keys to victory for the Raiders over the Philadelphia Eagles. Raiders rumors and news have been swirling how Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia will have his team prepared in the first game at Allegiant Stadium without Jon Gruden. Subscribe so you don’t miss out on the Raiders vs. Eagles Watch Party here on the show: https://www.youtube.com/raidersreport... Get the Tom Flores hoodie Mitchell was wearing & tons of other awesome Raiders gear from Autumn Abyss! Go to https://www.autumnabyss.com and click enter the abyss to save 20%.
NFL
Las Vegas Sun

Opening up and flying by: Henry Ruggs has ‘come out of his shell’ for Raiders

Henry Ruggs spent Derek Carr’s weekly news conference on Wednesday peeking through the glass part of the door to the Raiders’ media room and making faces. The Raiders’ top wide receiver appeared to be joking around with his veteran quarterback, though he later tweeted he was actually scouting out a box of Rice Krispies Treats. Either way, Ruggs’ playfulness was a glimpse into how much has changed for the former first-round pick in his second professional season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III Proving His Worth

Sometimes, it takes players a hot minute to get adjusted to the NFL. In the case of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, his rookie season was all that was needed to settle into the NFL. The numbers speak for themselves. Last season, he received a total of...
NFL
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Painful Rob Gronkowski News

Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night. Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL

