CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Logs limited practice session

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Edwards (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. As was Henry...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Makes highlight reel in Denver

Edwards secured two of four targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Broncos. Edwards was held in check until he made a dazzling one-handed catch down the sideline on a key third down early in the fourth quarter that not only moved the chains but advanced the Raiders a momentous 51 yards and into enemy territory. The big play set up an eventual 30-yard field goal, which essentially put the contest out of reach. Edwards ultimately played 43 of 56 offensive snaps, but an Eagles secondary that just held Tampa Bay's Mike Evans to two catches for 27 yards awaits Week 7.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Painful Rob Gronkowski News

Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night. Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Broncos#American Football#Espn Com#Eagles
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany has complaint about his injury

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews had a complaint regarding the injury the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered on Sunday. Mahomes was checked for a concussion after being hit in his head while falling forward on a failed fourth-down play in the fourth quarter. Fans were concerned upon seeing Mahomes get hurt. Brittany seemed upset about CBS airing all the slow-motion replays of the play.
NFL
houstonianonline.com

Saints’ Taysom Hill blasted off after taking an illegal kick against Washington in a Week 5 match

Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Disappointing News On Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Watch: Jameis Winston yells at Tre’Quan Smith after play

Jameis Winston was heated with teammate Tre’Quan Smith after a failed third-down play in the fourth quarter on Monday night. Winston’s New Orleans Saints were tied with the Seattle Seahawks at 10 early in the fourth quarter. The Saints had a 3rd-and-12 situation and sent four receivers out on a pass play. Winston’s pass was batted down, and the Saints ended up punting.
NFL
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Player

Hours before tonight’s Monday Night Football contest against the New Orleans Saints, the Seattle Seahawks are making a roster move. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Seattle is releasing veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, was in his second year with the Seahawks.
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed A New Running Back

The New Orleans Saints lost back-up running back Tony Jones Jr. to an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants and have already made a move to add depth at the position. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Saints signed 24-year-old Ryquell Armstead to their practice squad...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles Trade Candidates Ft. Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox & Jalen Reagor Before The Trade Deadline

Philadelphia Eagles trade candidates takes a look at 5 internal candidates the Eagles could trade away before the upcoming 2021 NFL Trade Deadline on November 2nd. Eagles star tight end Zach Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this past week. Rumors suggest Ertz might not be the last guy moved. Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox and Miles Sanders could all be on the trading block as well. Eagles Now host Thomas Mott breaks down the top 5 most likely trade candidates on today’s video. THANK YOU TO ALL OUR NEW SUBSCRIBERS. Hit the red button and join the party if you haven’t already!
NFL
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy