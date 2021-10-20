CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Parkland school shooter pleads guilty to 17 counts of murder

NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

Izreal Zeus
6d ago

public education, govt regulation over businesses, social security etc. are all forms of socialism. The United States which is a corporation has always been fascist. Fascism is centralized control of everything. This is why the Fasces symbol is all over federal buildings and seals. Socialism is a form of fascism where they use the concept of "bettering" society as a guise to seize further control. Fascism derives from ancient Rome and an imperialist symbol in ancient Rome was the Fasces a bundle of sticks often with an axe. An axe divides. Divide and conquer. This is the basis for the two party system. The United States is structured off the Roman Imperialist Republic with senators and a Caesar or president.

shreveportmag.com

Man shot and killed his girlfriend after she told him she was dissatisfied with him in their relationship and wanted to be with someone else

LOUISIANA – According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 1 a.m. early Tuesday morning. It happened in the 4500 block of Burbank Drive. East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call. When the deputies arrived on scene, they found...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
People

United Exec Jake Cefolia, Recently Found Dead in Woods, Was Under Criminal Investigation When He Vanished

Ed note: On Sunday, authorities in Illinois announced they had identified the remains of United Airlines Executive Jake Cefolia, who was reported missing in August 2020. According to a press release issued Sunday, Cefolia's remains were found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Lemont, Ill., about 25 miles outside of Chicago. Though his cause and manner of death are still under investigation, DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said Cefolia was found hanging by a belt from a tree, adding there were no signs of foul play.
CHICAGO, IL
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chattanooga Daily News

Teenager who lost her baby is convicted and jailed for manslaughter after suffering miscarriage

After losing her baby in a miscarriage, a mother was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison. Prosecutors say the mother was in her late teens when she lost her baby just 17 weeks into her pregnancy. Instead of receiving the appropriate help, she found herself being blamed for the miscarriage because an autopsy revealed that there was methamphetamine in the fetus’ system. However, the autopsy did not say that this was the reason for the baby’s death.
SCIENCE
truecrimedaily

2 men dead, woman found shackled and beaten after meeting suspect on dating app

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (TCD) -- A call regarding a "possible kidnapping and murder" led police officers to discover a shackled female victim and a dead male. Evansville Police Department Sergeant Anna Gray said in a press conference that officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday to assist Indiana State Police with the call.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Public Safety
NBC News

Oklahoma boy, 7, fatally mauled by family dog, authorities say

A 7-year-old boy was fatally mauled by his dog last week in Oklahoma, authorities said. The child was first reported missing about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, and when deputies arrived at the home, south of Kiefer, where the report originated, “a family member located the child on the property. ... The preliminary investigation indicates the child was attacked by a family pet (dog),” the Creek County Sheriff’s Office said a statement.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

‘Fanny pack’ of bullets found on Rust set by investigators: ‘Loose ammunition raises questions’

Authorities have said they recovered loose and boxed ammunition while investigating cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’s death on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust.According to an inventory of seized items that was made public on Monday (25 October), these included “two boxes of ammo”, “loose ammo and boxes”, and a “fanny pack with ammo”. Officers also found three revolvers and loose casings.Investigating officers did not specify what kind of ammunition was recovered from the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, or whether it included live bullets, blank cartridges or dummies.Even as more details around the tragedy emerge, it is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Talk 1490

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant Released On Bail After Delayed Arrest

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Have you ever pulled your car into a random driveway in order to turn around and drive back the other way? Of course, you have. It’s such a normal thing to do that most motorists do it without even having to give it a first thought, let alone a second. But, apparently, it’s the type of mundane, barely noticeable activity that can get you killed. And if your killer is a white man, he might be treated almost like he just barely committed a crime at all.
PUBLIC SAFETY
97.5 WTBD

Rapper Einar Murdered at 19, Shot ‘Execution Style’

The award-winning Swedish rapper Nils “Einar” Gronberg was killed in an apparent gang-related tragedy. He was just 19. On Thursday (Oct. 21), he was gunned down outside an apartment building in the Hammarby Sjostad suburb south of central Stockholm and was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are currently looking for two suspects in his murder and are currently analyzing CCTV footage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

‘They Want Me Dead’: Nearly Dozen Philadelphia Families Fearing For Lives After Cooperating In Criminal Investigations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly a dozen families in Philadelphia say they’re living on the edge and literally dodging bullets because they or a family member have cooperated in criminal investigations. A city councilmember is now collaborating with the sheriff’s department to provide them with a sense of safety. “They want me dead because he witnessed something,” a Philadelphia mother said. This Philadelphia mother says she lives in constant fear for her life and the lives of her children after a family member cooperated with authorities in a police investigation. We are concealing her identity for her protection. “I don’t sleep,” she said. “I probably...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Chester County Child Care Worker Charged With Abusing 3 Toddlers

WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Brookhaven woman has been charged in the abuse of three toddlers. The suspect is 36-year-old Victoria Aronson. Police say the youngsters were in her care at the Malvern School in Westtown Township. Authorities say the victims were between the ages of 14 and 16 months old, and the abuse occurred in late September. The complaints occurred between September 29-30, 2021 and involved three victims between the ages of fourteen and sixteen months. Aronson is accused of slamming one child onto a wooden changing table, slamming another onto the floor, while yelling and telling the children to “shut the...
BROOKHAVEN, PA
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Police Address ‘False Report of DNA Not Matching Brian Laundrie’

North Port Police is now sharing a public statement from the District 12 Medical Examiner to clarify false reports over Brian Laundrie‘s DNA. As the public continues a great investment in the tragic death of Gabby Petito, rumors and conspiracy theories run rampant. One in particular is causing a massive headache for North Port Police, the precinct of Brian Laundrie’s former residence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

NBC News

