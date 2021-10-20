CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tesla will change the type of battery cells it uses in all its standard-range cars

By Michael Wayland, @MikeWayland
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla is changing the battery cell chemistry that it uses in its standard range vehicles, the automaker said Wednesday in its third-quarter investor deck. The new batteries will use a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry rather than nickel-cobalt-aluminum which Tesla will continue to use in its longer-range vehicles. The move is...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
Top Speed

Watch A Tesla Model S Plaid Try Its Hardest to be a Submarine

It’s a well-known fact that EVs are better swimmers than internal combustion engines. But, how much better? Are they good at just wading, or can they actually “swim”? Well, Chet from ‘Chillin’ with Chet’ tested this out on his new Tesla Model S Plaid and proved that EVs can actually even be submerged! Of course, a lot of prep went into this ‘submarine test’, so don’t even think about trying this with your electric vehicle!
CARS
The Independent

Tesla becomes first car maker to surpass $1 trillion market value

Tesla’s market value surpassed the $1 trillion mark for the first time after American car rental company Hertz placed an order for 100,000 cars with the Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle manufacturer.The EV company’s stocks rose by over 12 per cent on Monday, making Tesla the fifth US firm, and the first automobile company to reach the milestone of $1 trillion market value.Tesla is also the second-fastest company to cross the milestone, only preceded by Facebook, reaching it in just over 11 years since its listing in 2010.The company is currently worth more than the combined market value of the largest...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Electric Cars#Lfp#Nca#Guidehouse Insights
OilPrice.com

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Tesla has delivered yet another incredible earnings report, shocking markets with its improving profit margins. There is more to come from the trailblazing electric vehicle company, however, with its move to cheap, cobalt-free batteries. This new battery chemistry will allow Tesla to produce cheaper and longer-lasting batteries in its new...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Tesla stock surges toward a record after Hertz reportedly ordered 100,000 Tesla EVs

Shares of Tesla Inc. charged 4.3% higher in premarket trading Monday toward another record, after Bloomberg reported that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking to buy 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles as part of its plan to electrify its fleet of rental cars. Hertz's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Bloomberg report said the order placed by the rental car company, which just came out of bankruptcy four months ago, would represent about $4.2 billion in revenue for Tesla. The EV market leader's stock has rallied 5.1% the past two days to close at back-to-back records. It rose 7.9% last week to mark a ninth-straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since the 12-week winning streak that ended in February 2020. The stock has soared 41.4% over the past three months while Hertz shares have shot up 47.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.0%.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
stockxpo.com

Hertz deal isn’t just tipping point for Tesla and EVs, but car rentals in climate change era

The economics of the rental car industry give companies including Avis Budget Group and Enterprise Holdings multiple reasons to go slow on the adoption of electric vehicles. Just think of how much money they make every time a renter forgets to return a car with a full gas tank. But on Monday, the rental car companies received the biggest reason yet to move quicker to EVs as part of their fleets. The deal between Hertz and Tesla for 100,000 vehicles is a signal to the major car rental companies that a strategy for EVs is going to be needed, and maybe sooner than they had planned on it.
ECONOMY
mix929.com

Factbox-Major carmakers’ electric vehicle investment and production goals

(Reuters) – Car and truck makers from Volkswagen to Nissan and Ford have embraced the narrative that reducing carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement should be a main tenet of their business agenda. Below is a summary of key goals set by major automakers and brands for electric...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Pulls The Rug Out From Volkswagen Again

Sales of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y continue to thrive. The pricier Model S and Model X are also doing extremely well. All in all, Tesla remains the EV automaker standard-bearer; it's what rivals continue to benchmark. Of those competitors, the Volkswagen Group could pose the most significant threat. It hopes to become the world's best-selling pure EV automaker by 2025. There's a good chance it will but Tesla's shadow will still loom. Remember, the name of the game is more than just the sheer number of EVs sold but also the necessary infrastructure.
BUSINESS
Autoweek.com

Automakers Gearing Up on North American Battery Production

Toyota said it would invest $3.4 billion in American battery production through 2030, with some 1750 jobs to be created. Stellantis, too, said it will form a joint venture with LG Energy Solution to build a battery plant in North America, to go online in the first quarter of 2024.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy