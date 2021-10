The Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, is gearing up to host a sold-out Formula One race this weekend, and while North America’s only grand prix for the 2021 calendar is central to F1’s U.S. focus, opportunities are sprouting all around for the racing circuit. According to F1 Global Fan Survey results, F1 has seen greater interest and engagement from a “more diverse and evolving fanbase” since U.S.-based Liberty Media’s $4.6 billion takeover in 2017. “What this survey shows is that you’re getting younger audiences coming in,” James Allen, the president of Motorsport Network, said in a phone interview. The global...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO