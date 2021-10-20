CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Audubon lawsuit over Quivira Wildlife Refuge water dismissed

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed by Audubon of Kansas over water rights at the Quivira Wildlife Refuge in central Kansas.

Audubon sued the U.S. Department of Interior and other federal and state agencies in January, alleging they had not protected senior water rights at the 22,135-acre refuge near the town of Stafford.

U.S. District Judge Holly Teeter ruled Audubon did not have proven it had jurisdiction to file the claim against state entities in federal court. She also ruled Audubon had not identified any action that would allow it to sue federal agencies.

Quivera has suffered from a water shortage because of groundwater pumping upstream in the Rattlesnake Creek basin by irrigators, who the lawsuit contended had junior water rights than the refuge.

Comments / 0

Related
knau.org

Judge approves agreement to protect endangered species from livestock on Verde River

A federal judge has approved an agreement between the Center for Biological Diversity, the U.S. Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service and the Maricopa Audubon Society to protect the Verde River from cattle grazing. The agreement comes more than 20 years after federal agencies first promised to keep cows out of riparian habitats, tributaries and streambanks. It was meant to help protect rare plants and animals along the Verde River corridor. This week’s ruling follows another agreement reached between the agencies in August that will protect more than 150 miles of rivers and streams in eastern Arizona and western New Mexico’s upper Gila River watershed from cattle grazing. The waterways are home to numerous endangered and threatened species.
CONGRESS & COURTS
High Plains Journal

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit involving Kansas water rights case

A lawsuit filed by the Audubon of Kansas against the state claiming it failed to protect water rights that supply the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge was dismissed by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Teeter. Teeter in her ruling granted motions to dismiss all claims made by Audobon of Kansas’ suit...
KANSAS STATE
wibwnewsnow.com

Judge Shuts Down Audubon Lawsuit

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Audubon of Kansas over water rights at the Quivira Wildlife Refuge in central Kansas. Audubon sued the U.S. Department of Interior and other federal and state agencies in January, alleging they had not protected senior water rights at the 22,135-acre refuge near the town of Stafford.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
mpbonline.org

Two lawsuits filed over Jackson water

The City of Jackson’s aging water system is being called into question through two new court cases that claim the city has knowingly allowed for high levels of lead contamination for more than half a decade. One lawsuit represents one child, while the other has hundreds of children as plaintiffs. The suits, filed Tuesday in federal court in Jackson, say the city of Jackson and the state Health Department have made “conscience-shocking decisions and have shown deliberate indifference that have led to Plaintiffs’ exposure to toxic lead in Jackson’s drinking water.”
JACKSON, MS
Telegraph

Dunn landfill lawsuit dismissed

RENSSELAER — A midlevel appellate court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a neighbor of the S.A. Dunn landfill, saying the plaintiff couldn’t claim individual harm created by the landfill’s odors two years ago while also contending it was a public nuisance. “Plaintiffs may not maintain a private action for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Romesentinel.com

Wildlife agencies to cancel endangered species rules

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday plans to cancel two environmental rollbacks that limited habitat protections for imperiled plants and wildlife. The proposal to drop the two rules by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service is part of a broad effort...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Rights#Water District#Quivira#Water Shortage#Ap#Audubon Of Kansas
WCBD Count on 2

Dismissal upheld in SC lawsuit over unemployment benefits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit against Gov. Henry McMaster over his early exit from federal unemployment programs providing extra money to residents during the pandemic. Justices agreed unanimously in a Wednesday opinion with a lower court’s dismissal of the suit brought by four jobless South Carolinians. The […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
pinedaleroundup.com

Employer wants COVID firing lawsuit dismissed

SUBLETTE COUNTY – A court fight between Enterprise Products, which mandated employees must wear masks and get COVID-19 vaccines, and a longtime employee who refused to do either and was denied a religious exemption, took a smaller step than anticipated last week. The Oct. 13 hearing before 9th District Court...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
Payson Roundup

Judge approves a settlement to protect Verde River

A federal judge has approved a settlement to help keep cattle from damaging the Verde River and its tributaries — including the East Verde. The ruling caps a 20-year effort by the Center for Biological Diversity and Maricopa Audubon Society to protect rare and endangered species from the impact of cattle grazing on riparian areas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
suncommunitynews.com

Wildlife Refuge in Transition

WILMINGTON | Transition at the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge is looking for ways to bring new conservation outreach to a landmark legacy. Snug against banks of the West Branch of the Ausable River, the refuge has provided a woodland focal point for school children, families and people of all ages eager to learn about the behavior and patterns of local wildlife.
WILMINGTON, NY
iowapublicradio.org

State argues that lawsuit against Reynolds’ over delayed response to public records requests should be dismissed

2:57 p.m. - Forever chemicals linked to health issues may have spread to Iowa’s remote streams. Researchers have found the toxic substances known as forever chemicals in some of Iowa’s remote streams, suggesting the contaminants are spreading far beyond sites typically known to use them. The class of chemicals called PFAS have been used in household and industrial products for decades and are linked to a slate of health issues.
DES MOINES, IA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

627K+
Followers
335K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy