Celebrities

Robin Williams documentary: How to watch ‘Superstar’ series episode on legendary comedian and actor on ABC

By Tom Matthews
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
ABC News’ “Superstar” series will profile Robin Williams in its latest episode, which is set to air Wednesday, Oct. 20. The one-hour special will wive deep into Williams’ prolific career journey from stand-up comedian to movie star. According to ABC News, the...

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

