Environment

Weather forecast

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a few days of sweater weather, temperatures...

Power 93.7 WBLK

Snow In The Forecast Next Week For Western New York

We all knew it was coming since we live in Western New York, snow is in the forecast for the area starting next week. All the early forecasts and even the Farmer's Almanac called for snow the first week of November across Western New York. It looks like the long-range forecasts are going to validate all those early forecasts.
Weather Forecast 5 AM

Expect moderate to heavy rainfall across the Tri-State Region Tuesday. Flooding conditions are reported particularly in New Jersey. Flash Flood Warnings and Flash Flood Watches are in effect. High Wind Warnings for Long Island.
#Sweater Weather
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wednesday Starts On A Chilly Note

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll start off Wednesday on a chilly note with temperatures as cool as low 30s in Northwest Indiana, where Frost Advisories are in effect for the overnight. Lows will be in the low 40s in Chicago under a mostly clear sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and milder with highs in the upper 50s. High clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening ahead of our next storm system that arrives on Thursday. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances will increase through the afternoon on Thursday and will be likely for the evening and overnight hours. Highs...
NJ flooding

Flooding was reported in portions of New Jersey including flood-prone Hoboken. More rain was in the forecast for later Tuesday.
