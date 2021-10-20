Weather forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll start off Wednesday on a chilly note with temperatures as cool as low 30s in Northwest Indiana, where Frost Advisories are in effect for the overnight. Lows will be in the low 40s in Chicago under a mostly clear sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and milder with highs in the upper 50s. High clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening ahead of our next storm system that arrives on Thursday. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances will increase through the afternoon on Thursday and will be likely for the evening and overnight hours. Highs...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO