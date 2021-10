Senior golfer Gurleen Kaur has been there, done that and seen it all during her time at Baylor. Over the last four years, she has accumulated a resume that will leave a deep impact on the program. Even with all the glory that she has, one thing remains eminent; she is hungry for more. Kaur said she isn’t done yet and has big plans for the rest of her final season at Baylor and for her future professional career that lies ahead.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO