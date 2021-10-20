Rapid City Rush kick-off 2021/2022 season with a new head coach

Twitter has become the news outlet for insiders without a news outlet behind them. Former Hockey Night in Canada host Nick Kypreos, who now does a podcast for Sportsnet in Toronto, dropped a nugget about the NHL’s leanings toward embattled San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane. Kane has been under...
The Red Wings will be improved this season. It is just a matter of how much. The biggest upgrade will come on the blueline. Nick Leddy is one of the NHL’s best puck movers, the ideal defensive pairing for high-end rookie Moritz Seider, Detroit’s rugged first-round draft pick in 2019.
The Dallas Stars return to action tonight with high hopes. Stars play-by-play announcer Josh Bogorad joined Good Day to talk about the past two seasons and some of the things that will be different for this new season.
The NHL has all but four players who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. On Tuesday, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the league achieved more than 99 percent of vaccinated players by the season-opening game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins. "Our vaccination rate is incredible," Bettman...
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Wings are scheduled Saturday to play their first official game since March 11, 2021. The game against the Toledo Walleye is expected to kick off the team's 47th season. K-Wings: K-Wings to retire jerseys for 2 players during the 2021-2022 season. Before the game, the...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Rush hit the ice at the Monument Arena on Monday for day one of training camp. It’s fair to say that there’s a lot of new players on this years roster. The Rapid City Rush’s current roster only has a handful of players...
Each week during the season, we look at the big events and big games around Division I men’s college hockey in Tuesday Morning Quarterback. Paula: It’s October and we’re talking college hockey, which means that something is going right in the world. It is good to be back. We’re mixing...
LINE: Devils -142, Blackhawks +119; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils play the Chicago Blackhawks at home for the season opener. New Jersey finished 19-30-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 7-18-3 at home. The Devils averaged 28.8 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.6 goals per game.
For a while, the NHL has been one of the least broadcast professional sports, but this season, the league is hoping to increase the new viewers and fan engagement. To meet their goals, the NHL ended its 16-year broadcast deal with NBC and moved to ESPN and WarnerMedia. The first...
LINE: Senators +144, Maple Leafs -171; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators begin the season at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Ottawa went 23-28-5 overall with a 14-10-4 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Senators scored 155 total goals last season, 27 on power plays and seven shorthanded.
When Justin Bieber isn’t performing, recording or hanging out with his wife, Hailey Bieber, he loves to play — and watch — hockey, just like any true Canadian. That’s why he’s going to be part of the National Hockey League’s opening festivities Tuesday night on ESPN. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Jazz will kick-off the new regular season against the Oklahoma Thunder tonight at Vivint Area. Also kicking off, a new set of COVID-19 protocols for home games. With tip-off at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, fans will want to arrive early for several reasons.
The ice is prepped, the skates are sharpened, and the fans are gearing up. The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will hit the ice after 601 days. President of Rail Yard Dawgs, Mickey Gray shares the inside scoop on what the team can expect when the puck drops this season.
A week after wrapping up the City League regular season with a Thursday night clash, Allderdice and Brashear square off again a week later. This time, a berth in the City League championship game is at stake. Last week, Brashear senior Daquan Griffin rushed for 173 yards and scored on...
The Detroit Red Wings open the regular season Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and we have an idea of what their top-six forward line combinations could consist of. During today’s practice, Swedish forward Lucas Raymond skated on a line centered by captain Dylan Larkin along with Tyler Bertuzzi. Meanwhile, newly acquired forward Pius Suter centered Robby Fabbri and Filip Zadina.
The Phoenix Suns loss to the Denver Nuggets on opening night had the vibe of a team who felt they’d already ‘arrived’ and were expecting an easy win after building a 16-point lead late in the second quarter. When Suns, in front of their home crowd, took a 57-41 lead...
