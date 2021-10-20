Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Death is not the end’: Chadwick Boseman’s bittersweet MCU goodbye earns posthumous Emmy win
The late Chadwick Boseman was awarded one final accolade as he posthumously received the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over performance. The win came from his last performance as the MCU’s T’Challa for the Disney Plus animated series, What If…?. Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans react with glee over rumors of Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen joining the cast
Just as fans were recovering from all the breath-catching moments in the third House of the Dragon episode, the rumor mill has become abuzz with word that Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the world of Westeros in the second season. With the HBO spinoff series adapting Fire...
wegotthiscovered.com
A single line saved these otherwise mediocre films from being forgotten
Earlier this year, audiences were treated to one of this summer’s earliest blockbusters in the form of The Lost City. With a cast consisting of Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum. Daniel Radcliffe, and Brad Pitt, plus a premise that was equal parts daunting and hilarious, it had all the tools to get by without needing to accomplish much in the creative department.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ debuts with a Rotten Tomatoes score that should have people worried, darling
After a messy build-up, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has finally held its premiere, and the first reviews for the film would suggest it might not be the thriller epic that we’ve been led to believe. Right now, Don’t Worry Darling has a dismally low 39 percent...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson thanks Brendan Fraser after emotional ‘The Whale’ premiere
Dwayne Johnson has issued a lovely thank you to Brendan Fraser and congratulated him on a spectacular debut screenings for The Whale. Darren Aronofsky’s latest film sees Fraser return to mainstream cinema with what’s looking like a Venice Film Festival favorite. Fraser’s performance has been picked as one of the highlights of the film, and as the film saw a six-minute standing ovation, Fraser was seen with tears in his eyes.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans ready their go-to splatterfest favorites ahead of Halloween
The horror genre’s golden hour is coming ever closer, and the fans have already picked out which series they’ll be marathoning during the spookiest time of the year. Halloween will see a cavalcade of new spooked-up releases, but it’s about the home entertainment with the genre’s fans planning out which franchises they’ll be giving their eyes and ears over October. With some iconic franchises out there, here are the internet’s go-to favorites.
wegotthiscovered.com
AI brings Rainn Wilson’s Wolverine to life and Marvel needs to cast him, now!
The internet has done it again with an AI model, this time taking Rainn Wilson and X-men’s Wolverine as their latest lucky victims, much to everyone’s delight. Twitter user and TV director, Micheal McWhorter, going by TizzyEnt on the platform, just couldn’t help himself and gave everyone exactly what they wanted — a Marvel and The Office hybrid — using an AI model to generate images from any prompt. Inspired by a picture circulating online of Wilson’s The Office character, Dwight, onto Hugh Jackman’s ripped Wolverine figure, the user on Twitter went on to create even more inciting AI-generated images of this fictitious character.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Mandalorian’ star teases Gideon’s big plans for the Empire in season 3
Thanks to the handy assistance of one Luke Skywalker, Din Djarin and his friends finally succeeded in putting Moff Gideon behind bars in The Mandalorian season two finale, seemingly bringing his reign of terror to an end. I say seemingly, as I’m pretty sure not a single Star Wars fan out there truly believes that we’ve seen the last of the ubervillain on the hit Disney Plus show. Sure enough, Giancarlo Esposito is teasing that Gideon is far from done with his plans to rebuild the Empire.
wegotthiscovered.com
M. Night Shyamalan ghost wrote a ’90s teen rom com and the stars didn’t even know
When you think of ’90s horror classics one of the movies that will inevitably pop up is The Sixth Sense. It’s all out and out classic and cemented director M. Night Shyamalan as one the freshest visionaries in the genre. However, turns out a good writer is a good writer regardless of genre because we’re learning he also had a hand in writing another classic, albeit tamer movie: She’s All That.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 shows to watch if you like ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Is a mystery-comedy that follows three strangers: Charles Haden-Savage, Oliver Putman, and Mabel Mora. They live in the same Upper West Side apartment building in New York City and share a passion for true crime podcasts. The trio are portrayed by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez respectively, and their performances, as well as the series, have received much acclaim.
wegotthiscovered.com
Just 25 of the best memes to come from the drama-filled ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ premiere
The Venice Film Festival premiere of Olivia Wilde’s latest directorial effort Don’t Worry Darling has been nothing if not drama-filled. In fact, the drama that has unfolded in the last few hours far outweighs any drama displayed within the actual film. First, there’s the ongoing rumored tension between...
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the Framed answer today, September 6?
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s another variant on the popular word game Wordle, but now it’s testing your knowledge of the depths of cinema — it’s Framed. Yes, it does seem like nearly every pocket of pop culture that one could be even remotely interested in has some form of Wordle variant to test fans’ knowledge. But Framed – which you can play here – stretches beyond the simple word-guessing game and introduces visuals. Now, you’re guessing screenshots, or as they’re more professionally known, frames. Inspired, right?
wegotthiscovered.com
10 films that had massive behind-the-scenes drama
Moviemaking and Hollywood is filled with big budgets, big stars, and bigger egos. The creative process itself can be such a difficult one, so it’s no surprise some films end up with major feuds on set. Such drama can be traced all the way back to cinema’s greatest triumph...
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s how to watch Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ at home
It’s been an exciting summer for cinema, thanks in large part to Jordan Peele’s third feature film Nope. The Universal Pictures film shook the ground with anticipation leading up to its July 22 theatrical release. Peele’s previous film, Get Out, nabbed the filmmaker several Oscar nominations, and while the Academy was too scared to nominate Us, it seemed like the possibility was there for Nope, especially since Peele himself referred to the two-hour and ten minute film as “as spectacle.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Amateur attorneys are convinced Wong committed perjury in ‘She-Hulk’
A year after Abomination incongruously turned up for a cage match in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three finally offered up an explanation. Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters got Wong to show up as a character witness at Emil Blonsky’s parole trial, with the Master of the Mystic Arts explaining that he persuaded the former villain to leave his cell because he needed a worthy opponent to battle as per his training to become the Sorcerer Supreme.
wegotthiscovered.com
These 10 horror memes hit way too close to home
In modern society, memes are unequivocally a part of everyday life. From meaningless hours spent on TikTok to scrounging through Reddit threads, internet memes are constantly discovered, enjoyed, and reposted to expand to a broader audience. While memes related to genres like comedy and action are much easier to both find and create, memes in the horror genre are far more difficult to obtain — especially considering the genre receives plenty of flack from no-nonsense critics in the media industry.
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie fans discuss Kevin Hart and it goes exactly how you would expect
Let’s be real: actors and actresses can’t be liked by everyone. They may be your favorite, but won’t be for others. So when this one Reddit user shared their hot takes toward comedian Kevin Hart, movie fans came to his defense as to why OP’s thoughts might be ‘misguided’ at most.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is the Oldest Woman to be Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend?
Leonardo DiCaprio memes occupy a special place in web heaven. There’s Rick Dalton pointing in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. There’s the fireworks-backed cheers from The Great Gatsby. There’s the sneaky laugh from Django Unchained. There’s also the gift that keeps on giving: his incredible dating...
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Bruce Willis’ last films is topping streaming charts
Fans were left shocked and saddened in March when Bruce Willis’ family announced he’s retiring from acting for medical reasons. The Die Hard and Pulp Fiction star is suffering from aphasia, a condition that affects the brain’s language and communication centers. For many, this threw Willis’ apparently...
wegotthiscovered.com
Early reviews of ‘The Whale’ are in, and critics are absolutely loving Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser’s big return to cinema looks to be a brilliant one, as The Whale cops some strong reviews that particularly praise his performance. After a tumultuous 15 years away from the mainstream, the world has been clamoring to see The Mummy star get his big return and it looks to be worth the wait. Debuting at Venice Film Festival, Darren Aronofsky’s latest flick got a six-minute standing ovation, which caused star Fraser to get very emotional.
