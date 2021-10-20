Coronavirus: Seminole County positivity rate falls to lowest level in months

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The positivity rate for COVID-19 cases in Seminole County is at its lowest point since June, before the summer surge fueled by the Delta variant.

Despite the lower number of positive cases, county officials are still urging residents to continue wearing masks and exercising proper social distancing habits indoors.

While the positivity rate has fallen below the key threshold of five percent, Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris says they also monitor the number of cases per 100,000 people, which remains high.

However, Harris says that number is also trending downward to a point where a form of herd immunity could be within reach.

“The University of Florida came out with some type of study that we would be in some type of...not herd immunity, but close to some immunity because those who haven’t gotten vaccinated most likely have gotten COVID by now, so they have some immunity in them,” Harris said.

About 60 percent of Seminole County’s total population has been vaccinated, with 69 percent of the eligible population vaccinated.

In Seminole County schools, as of Tuesday, there were only 19 active cases of COVID-19 reported, the majority of which were among elementary students who are still too young to get vaccinated.

“For the younger age range, some of the youngest of the younger age range, they may have to go to a pediatricians office, or a private pharmacy,” Harris said. “We haven’t figured out what that age range is going to be.”

Harris says they’re also decreasing COVID-19 testing and considering relaxing some of the face covering rules for county employees while indoors.

