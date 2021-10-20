CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Trim military to build back better -- Jerry Folk

madison
 6 days ago

Opponents of President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" bill before Congress focus on two points. First, they argue that the bill is too expensive and, second, that it risks turning the United States into an entitlement society....

The Independent

Republicans like Mo Brooks are telling us everything we need to know about January 6th

This week, there has been a lot of discussion about whether politicians might have helped to plan the January 6 rally that led to a violent insurrection at the Capitol, following the publication of an explosive article by Rolling Stone. The article claimed that people who organized the protest had participated in “dozens” of planning meetings “with members of Congress and White House staff”. And the way in which lawmakers have responded to such allegations is particularly telling.Alabama Representative Mo Brooks denied involvement, but then went on to say, “I don’t know if my staff did [help plan the rally].....
Person
Barbara Lee
Person
Joe Biden
Mic

Republican congressmembers reportedly helped plan Jan. 6. Will it matter?

It’s long been alleged that a cadre of the Republican Party’s more outwardly fascist ranks in Congress were somehow involved in the events leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt on Capitol Hill, although the exact degree to which lawmakers like Reps. Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), and others helped foment the violence of that day has been somewhat unclear. Until now.
Business Insider

Mitch McConnell slams Democrats' proposal to tax billionaires, calling it a 'hair-brained scheme' to penalize people who 'invested wisely'

Democrats have an plan to finance their scaled-down social-spending bill with a tax on billionaires' assets. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday was quick to oppose that idea. "This hair-brained scheme would have the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) penalizing people who invested wisely and compensating people who have invested...
CBS Minnesota

Talking Points: Rep. Ilhan Omar Discusses The Path To Passing The Build Back Better Plan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – President Joe Biden’s big domestic agenda includes proposals for child care programs, universal pre-kindergarten, and an extension of the child tax credit. But it’s still not clear if Democrats have the votes to pass it. On the campaign trail, Joe Biden made a lot of promises. One of the biggest was free community college for all and free pre-kindergarten for every 3 and 4-year-old. But the president has had to scale back his proposals recently. Community college is now out, a casualty of drawn-out negotiations with his own party. Two senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have...
The Independent

AP source: Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package.Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the president’s Delaware home Sunday as they work on resolving the disputes between centrists and progressives that have stalled the Democrats’ wide-ranging bill. A person who requested anonymity to discuss Manchin’s position told The Associated Press the senator is agreeable to the White House's new approach on the tax...
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi defends progressives amid reconciliation fight

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Sunday defended progressives amid party infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill and budget reconciliation bill after blowing past several deadlines and quickly approaching another. During an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union," Pelosi disagreed with host Jake Tapper after he said "moderates are...
AFP

Biden pushes Democrats to approve spending packages this week

President Joe Biden said Monday he hopes Democrats will strike a deal on two massive spending packages this week and make America the "most advanced country in the world" again. Speaking at the start of a crucial period for his presidency and the Democratic Party's wider fortunes, Biden urged a deal on a social spending bill expected to weigh in at a little less than $2 trillion and an infrastructure bill worth $1.2 trillion. He said he wanted a deal by the end of this week, when he flies to two summits in Europe. "That's my hope," he told reporters, adding that talks on Sunday with one of the main obstacles to agreement, moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, "went well."
arcamax.com

Sen. Angus King joins Democratic opponents to ending Senate filibuster rule

WASHINGTON — Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats, said he won’t support ending the Senate filibuster that has enabled the Republican minority to block key portions of President Joe Biden’s agenda, further complicating Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s drive to pass voting rights and other measures. “I’m...
The Independent

Lawmakers defer some Jan. 6 document requests, seek others

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol “deferred” its requests for several dozen pages of Trump administration records at the White House s urging, but President Joe Biden again rejected the former president's invocation of executive privilege on hundreds of additional pages.In a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration, Biden counsel Dana Remus repeated that Biden has “determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States and therefore is not justified” for two tranches of documents sent to the White House for review last month.Obtained Monday by The Associated Press, the letter reveals that the committee “deferred” its request for nearly 50 pages of documents as a result of an “accommodation” process with the Biden White House. That process allows the White House to protect some records that may be privileged, without formally blocking their release.The fate of the documents approved for release by the White House will now be decided by the courts. Former President Donald Trump filed suit earlier this month to try to block the archives from releasing his records.
CONGRESS & COURTS

