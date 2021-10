Nintendo has officially released the expansion pack for Nintendo 64 and Sega games to their Switch Online service, and fans are furious at the quality. When the company presented its news regarding the latest Animal Crossing updates back on October 15, it added a bit of extra information regarding the future of the Nintendo Switch Online service. They announced that for $50 more a year, players will be able to access games from the Nintendo 64 as well as the Sega Genesis.

