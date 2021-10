HEALDSBURG (KPIX 5) – Thanks to the massive storm over the weekend, the Russian River in the North Bay is once again full of water. As it flowed by Healdsburg on Monday, the river is once again rushing. Last week, it trickled at 35 cubic feet per second, now it’s in the tens of thousands. Residents have become good at conserving, saving up to 52% citywide. Many have been motivated by the fear of how dry Lake Mendocino, their only water supply, has looked in recent months. “I think, maybe, some people were afraid that we would run out of water and it’s...

HEALDSBURG, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO