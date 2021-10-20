Rep. Liz Cheney makes an appeal to the conscience of Republican lawmakers, urging them to back Bannon contempt vote

Hannah Osantowski, a spokeswoman for Pence, said the congressman had a family medical emergency that he had to attend to, but he would have voted no” on the resolution. Rep. Greg Pence, R-Indiana, was the only member of the House to not cast a vote on a resolution to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from a committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. The vote was Thursday afternoon and a House Roll Call document lists Pence as the only congressman who did not cast a vote.

