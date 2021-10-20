Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Nice this evening. Increasing clouds. Weather changes big time Wednesday. There is a slight risk severe storms and a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. That means the potential for locally heavy rain that may cause some street flooding. The risk for severe includes strong gusty winds in storms on the order of 60 mph or higher. The risk for tornadoes. Power outages are possible. Make sure your Halloween decorations will not blow away. The timing is a few showers or isolated storm in the morning beginning along the Coast and moving inland. During the day some widely scattered activity is possible. Highs low 80s. Storms fire up in the afternoon as we heat up. The potential for isolated strong storms to develop ahead of a squall line. Tornadoes may develop in those storms. Strong storms in the squall line between 4pm-8pm. Cooler and windy Thursday and Friday.

