Environment

Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

fox44news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarm, humid, and breezy weather is expected Thursday through...

www.fox44news.com

abc27.com

Light rain this evening, clearing and windy for Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Periods Of Light Rain, Windy. Temperatures Falling Into The Low 50s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. OVERNIGHT: Showers End Overnight, Breezy. Lo 52. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. WEDNESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Windy. Hi 65. Winds: N 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Periods of...
ENVIRONMENT
kq2.com

Rainy Wednesday forecast

Today we started out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. The rain will be scattered at first, with more widespread rain moving into the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. Rain showers will extend through the day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
KNOE TV8

KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast

Local restaurants are seeing costs increase on goods they use to get food to their customers. Everything from the ingredients to the boxes customers take home has increased in price.
ENVIRONMENT
WJHG-TV

Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We have some pretty big changes heading our way over the next 36hrs a cold front moves over the northern Gulf Coast. For tonight skies will be mostly clear w/lows in the 50s. On Wednesday the clouds and humidity will be on the increase. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Winds will turn southerly in the afternoon.
PANAMA CITY, FL
fox26houston.com

Tuesday evening weather forecast

A strong cold front will move through Southeast Texas quickly on Wednesday morning. Houston should see some strong winds and heavy downpours between sunrise and Noon. After a breezy Thursday, the rest of the week will be pleasant with cool mornings and mild afternoons.
HOUSTON, TX
WDSU

Get ready for strong storms Wednesday afternoon and evening

Nice this evening. Increasing clouds. Weather changes big time Wednesday. There is a slight risk severe storms and a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. That means the potential for locally heavy rain that may cause some street flooding. The risk for severe includes strong gusty winds in storms on the order of 60 mph or higher. The risk for tornadoes. Power outages are possible. Make sure your Halloween decorations will not blow away. The timing is a few showers or isolated storm in the morning beginning along the Coast and moving inland. During the day some widely scattered activity is possible. Highs low 80s. Storms fire up in the afternoon as we heat up. The potential for isolated strong storms to develop ahead of a squall line. Tornadoes may develop in those storms. Strong storms in the squall line between 4pm-8pm. Cooler and windy Thursday and Friday.
ENVIRONMENT

