The gray wolf’s miraculous recovery is a true success story. Unfortunately, President Joe Biden has chosen to ignore this success for reasons of political expediency. Preventing the extinction of an iconic species should be followed by delisting the formerly endangered species. Management should then return to the states. That’s what the Trump administration ordered last year, in compliance with rules clearly laid out in the Endangered Species Act. But today, the Biden administration is ignoring those rules and the science in order to score points with special interests.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO