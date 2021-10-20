CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities identify man impaled by fence post during fatal crash near Fresno highway

By Kellie Helton
 6 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who they say was killed after he was impaled by a fence post during a car crash near a highway in Fresno .

At 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol officers were called out to the area of Kings Canyon and Temperance avenues, near Highway 180, for a report of a single-car accident.

When officers arrived, they found the driver, later identified as Tou Vue, 29, of Fresno, dead in his car.

While investigating, officers say they learned Vue had been speeding down Kings Canyon Avenue and was apparently unaware of the highway ending at a dead-end road.

Officers say Vue’s car slammed into a fence at the end of the road, impaling him through the driver’s seat with a metal post.

After crashing into the fence, Vue’s car became airborne and overturned onto the embankment after hitting a sign before eventually coming to a rest on its wheels.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but officers say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.

