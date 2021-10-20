CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Girl, 9, donates more than 1,000 toys to Nationwide Children’s Hospital

By NBC4 Staff
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A 9-year-old girl made a massive, heart-warming donation to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Wednesday morning.

Onna Sanders turns 10 next month, but for her birthday, all she asked for were dolls and action figures for patients at the hospital.

Friends, family, and even strangers from across the state stepped up in a huge way.

Onna, along with her mother and brother, dropped off a donation of more than 1,000 toys at Nationwide Children’s.

Patient gives back to Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Onna, who was a patient at the hospital, said last week she had hoped to collect around 100 toys when she came up with the idea, but the word of her efforts quickly spread, and after a collection drive this past Sunday, she ended up with more than 10 times her original birthday wish.

“It makes me feel wonderful,” she said. “I don’t want these toys, they need these toys. I was always worried about if someone came in with no parents. I was always worried about that. And so now they’ll have all these toys, and that will make them so happy.”

Her work isn’t done. She and her mother said they still have some dolls to be donated on their way.

The family hopes to make this an annual drive for her birthday going forward.

