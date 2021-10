KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside an overturned vehicle Monday night in the Mechanicsville neighborhood. According to KPD, officers arrived to a crash with injuries at Cansler Avenue near Wallace Street around 9:15 p.m. KPD said they had received a call shortly after the initial one advising them about a shooting that occurred in the area prior to the crash.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO