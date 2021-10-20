Villarreal wins 4-1 at Young Boys in Champions League

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hopes Callum Hudson-Odoi can benefit from some tough love as the 20-year-old forward looks to deliver in front of goal again in the Carabao Cup.With Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner on the sidelines, Hudson-Odoi was handed a chance to impress against Norwich on Saturday and scored in the first half of the 7-0 victory.It was Hudson-Odoi’s opening goal of the campaign and followed on from coming off the bench to replace Lukaku in the Champions League against Malmo.What a game for @Calteck10. 👊Hear his thoughts on it. 👇— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 24, 2021Tuchel feels Hudson-Odoi...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO