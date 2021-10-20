CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Villarreal wins 4-1 at Young Boys in Champions League

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Villarreal ended an 11-game winless streak in...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool humiliation joins Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats

Manchester United have crashed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with some home fans having already left before a miserable afternoon was made worse by the dismissal of half-time substitute Paul Pogba for a foul on Naby Keita.Here, the PA news agency charts eight other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pernille Harder fires Chelsea to crucial Champions League win at Juventus

Pernille Harder’s superb form continued with the winning goal as Chelsea earned a 2-1 victory against Juventus in the Women’s Champions League.The Denmark international, who scored the injury-time equaliser against Wolfsburg last week as the Blues battled back from 3-1 down to salvage a draw, netted another important goal in Turin to give Emma Hayes’ side three vital points in Group A.Erin Cuthbert had given Chelsea the lead after half an hour but it lasted just six minutes before Barbara Bonansea volleyed the hosts level.Harder’s strike midway through the second half was enough for victory to send the Blues into...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bern#Group Stage#Ap
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel hopes tough love will take Callum Hudson-Odoi to the next level

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hopes Callum Hudson-Odoi can benefit from some tough love as the 20-year-old forward looks to deliver in front of goal again in the Carabao Cup.With Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner on the sidelines, Hudson-Odoi was handed a chance to impress against Norwich on Saturday and scored in the first half of the 7-0 victory.It was Hudson-Odoi’s opening goal of the campaign and followed on from coming off the bench to replace Lukaku in the Champions League against Malmo.What a game for @Calteck10. 👊Hear his thoughts on it. 👇— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 24, 2021Tuchel feels Hudson-Odoi...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Champions League: Stars shine as Messi, Salah score twice in wins

The UEFA Champions League saw 35 goals over eight matches on Tuesday, only a single match seeing just a single goal in Europe. Manchester City and Liverpool won away in very different fashions, while Real Madrid clobbered Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan proved that Sheriff is beatable. Lionel Messi scored...
UEFA
Raleigh News & Observer

Dominant Ajax beats Dortmund 4-0 in Champions League

Ajax surged past Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on Tuesday to take a big step toward advancing to the Champions League knockout stage for the first time since the Dutch club reached the semifinals three seasons ago. A third win from three games gives Ajax a three-point lead in Group C ahead...
UEFA
Herald News

FC Porto beats Milan 1-0 in Champions League

PORTO, Portugal (AP) - Unbeaten in Serie A, AC Milan can't find a way to win in the Champions League. Making their first group-phase appearance in eight years, the Rossoneri were beaten 1-0 at Porto in Group B on Tuesday for their third straight defeat in the competition. It's the...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Luis Diaz hands Porto victory over frustrated Milan, Inter sink Sheriff to get off the mark while Sporting Lisbon hammer Besiktas 4-1 to boost hopes of progress

Porto's Luis Diaz scored the winner as they kept their Champions League knockout hopes alive but dealt AC Milan a huge blow with a deserved 1-0 Group B win at the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday. Diaz, who had earlier hit the post, netted midway through the second half as...
UEFA
ESPN

Birthday boy Pino helps Villarreal thump Young Boys

Yeremi Pino and scored early goals for Villarreal as they claimed a first Champions League group stage win in 13 years with a 4-1 triumph over Young Boys in a thrilling game at the Wankdorf Stadium on Wednesday. The Group F victory moved the Spanish side into third in the...
MLS
firstsportz.com

UEFA Champions League: Besiktas vs Sporting CP Player Ratings as Sporting thrash Besiktas by 4-1

The Vodafone Arena of Turkey witnessed a magnificent encounter between Besiktas and Sporting CP which was one by the latter in a dominant way. The first goal came into the lap of Sporting CP courtesy of a gallantry header into an empty net from five yards by Sebastián Coates. It was equalised by a thumping header from Cyle Larin in the 24th minute only to give away the lead to Sporting in the next couple of minutes. Coates scores an identical shot to complete his brace.
UEFA
Daily Mail

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Villarreal hit four past Young Boys to secure first group stage win since 2008, while RB Salzburg see off Wolfsburg to extend lead at top of Group G

Villarreal ended an 11-game winless streak in the Champions League group stage by beating Young Boys 4-1 on Wednesday. Headed goals by Yeremi Pino and Gerard Moreno in the first 16 minutes lifted Villarreal to their first win at this stage of the competition since 2008. Defender Alberto Moreno and...
UEFA
WTOP

Manchester City routs Club Brugge 5-1 in Champions League

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Manchester City put on a dominant display of slick passing and movement to rout Club Brugge 5-1 on Tuesday in the Champions League. Following its loss to Paris Saint-Germain last month, Pep Guardiola’s team recovered in style, making things look easy against opponents who were overwhelmed from the start and were forced to defend throughout the match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kyiv: Player ratings as Barça win first Champions League match of season

Barcelona won their first Champions League match of the season at the third time of asking, beating Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 at Camp Nou. Ronald Koeman's side had suffered successive 3-0 defeats to Bayern Munich and Benfica in Group E and were in desperate need of a result against the Ukrainian outfit to give them a fighting chance of reaching the knockout stages.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Villarreal coach Emery: Young Boys tested us tactically

Villarreal coach Unai Emery was delighted with victory at Young Boys on Wednesday night. Villarreal enjoyed a 4-1 win for their third Champions League group game, though the scoreline didn't do the hosts justice. Emery said, “We wanted to be competitive and we were. We came to Bern to face...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

UEFA Champions League: Zenit vs Juventus player ratings as Juventus pick a hard earned 1-0 win

Juventus came out with a hard earned late win against Russian opponents Zenit Saint Petersburg. The Italian giants left it very late up until the 86th minute to find the winner as Kulusevski’s header broke Russian hearts. The victory meant that Massimilano Allegri’s side have now won three consecutive matches in the Champions League and currently top Group H. On the other hand, Zenit are currently third with 3 points from as many matches.
UEFA
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Inter 3-1 Sheriff in UEFA Champions League 2021

Change by Sheriff. Maxim Cojocaru goes in, Dimitris Kolovos comes up. Doble cambio del Inter. Aleksandar Kolarov y Stefano Sensi, Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic enter. Inter changes. Alexis Sanchez and Roberto Gagliardini are substituted, Arturo Vidal and Edin Dzeko are substituted. Sheriff substitution. Bobba Nikolov comes in, Edmundo Addo...
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 4-0 Malmo | Champions League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side picked up all three points thanks to a dominant 4-0 display against Malmo on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge. Early in the first half, Andreas Christensen scored his first professional goal for Chelsea. Not long after, the Blues were awarded a penalty, in which Jorginho converted.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy