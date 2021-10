Tackling the effects of climate change with new green policies such as reducing meat consumption and getting people to walk more could prevent tens of thousands of deaths and save the NHS £17 billion over 20 years.A new report by the Academy of Medical Sciences and the Royal Society has modelled some of the health benefits to the UK from becoming greener which would both help save the planet and improve lives and overall health.They say their report should inspire the government to push for ambitious climate targets at the forthcoming Cop26 gathering of global leaders in Glasgow at the...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO