NBA power rankings: Lakers, Nets (who else?) lead the way

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 6 days ago

Let’s be honest: The race to the 2021-22 NBA championship features just three thoroughbreds, all jockeyed by a decorated superstar with still something to prove.

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, who benefited from others’ key injuries a year ago, generally have stood pat with their returning cast. That includes the incomparable Giannis Antetokounmpo, the first Most Valuable Player since Wilt Chamberlain whose trophy was inscribed with: “Yeah, but he can’t shoot free throws.”

When a team wins a championship despite many calling for its coach’s head en route, there have to be serious question marks about its ability to repeat. But that’s only one reason the Bucks, No. 3 in the East in the regular season last year, start their title defense in just third place in these power rankings.

Despite bumps along the way, the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers appeared on a collision course in last year’s Finals before Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis got injured at just the wrong time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BhDto_0cXaM8iN00
If it were to happen again, the favorites would be in much better shape. The Nets have imported LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap and Patty Mills to complement Kevin Durant, James Harden and Blake Griffin. Meanwhile, the Lakers have bulked up with Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza to join LeBron James on the journey.

See you in April when the real NBA season begins.

NBA Power Rankings

1. Los Angeles Lakers: Remember when you could pencil LeBron into the finals every year because the competition in the East was so weak? Well, don’t look now but the path is much smoother out West these days.

2. Brooklyn Nets: If the Nets need a shot in the arm to make a late-season run, Irving knows where he could get it. For now, his vaccination-related absence keeps the league’s most talented team out of the top spot.

3. Milwaukee Bucks: The Bucks lost four games to the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns in the final two rounds of last year’s playoffs. Can you imagine any other recent champ sinking to that level?

4. Utah Jazz: The Jazz led the NBA in 3-point attempts last season. It worked as they earned the top seed in the West. But six other teams also shot more than the champion Bucks, including the Rockets and Timberwolves. So maybe it’s not such a great strategy.

5. Boston Celtics: Robert Williams, Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith are ready to take on much bigger roles this season. With a new coach who emphasizes unselfishness (imagine that), this team could surprise in the East.

6. Miami Heat: Among the biggest offseason moves in the NBA, you won’t see Victor Oladipo’s name. That’s because the Heat quietly stashed him last season. He could be the East’s biggest wild card.

7. Golden State Warriors: The game has changed, and Stephen Curry is its new face. He’s the No. 1 reason to watch an NBA regular-season game this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WezU0_0cXaM8iN00
8. Phoenix Suns: Like the Bucks, the Suns enjoyed the ride so much last year that they kept all the key pieces in place for another go at it. Unlike the Bucks, however, they still don’t have Giannis.

9. Toronto Raptors: COVID-19 should be less of an issue this season for a team that spent last season in Florida. Scottie Barnes’ advantage in the Rookie of the Year race: He’ll be playing meaningful minutes.

10. Dallas Mavericks: Rick Carlisle believed in old-school defense. Jason Kidd believes in new-school offense. Luka Doncic should be the MVP favorite this season.

11. Philadelphia 76ers: Ben Simmons is back, but is that good? Things could get really ugly, really fast for last year’s biggest postseason disappointment. (The 76ers, not Simmons.)

12. Atlanta Hawks: Being up-and-coming is nice until you arrive and find that you don’t belong. Durant, Giannis, Joel Embiid … Trae Young? Not on this stage.

13. Memphis Grizzlies: Here one day, gone the next: Jonas Valanciunas, Grayson Allen. Stale. The new look that includes Steven Adams is fresh.

14. Denver Nuggets: Let’s not forget Jamal Murray is probably out for the season. Think Golden State without Klay Thompson.

15. Chicago Bulls: This should be fun. You start with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. You hope for more from Patrick Williams. And now you add DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball. Wow. How long’s the line for season tickets?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49UzuA_0cXaM8iN00
16. Los Angeles Clippers: The Clippers spent a lot of time and energy in recent years attempting to find the ideal supporting cast for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. This summer, they hoisted a beach umbrella and gave up.

17. New York Knicks: The defensive-minded Knicks became a team nobody wanted to play last season. The fear now is they’ll look in the mirror and see just how unwatchable they’ve become.

18. Indiana Pacers: Few teams were involved in more trade rumors in the offseason than the Pacers. Unfortunately, they’re left with a bunch of guys who now know they’re unwanted.

19. New Orleans Pelicans: Like the Mavericks, the Pelicans have gone from old school (Stan Van Gundy) to new school (Willie Green) at the head of the bench. They better hope Zion Williamson likes the move.

20. Portland Trail Blazers: New coach Chauncey Billups says: “We all have to have a level of patience.” Frustrated Damian Lillard has one. It’s low.

21. Detroit Pistons: The Pistons better hope No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham is as good as advertised to have any hope of playing past April.

22. Charlotte Hornets: Key offseason acquisition Kelly Oubre Jr. is your classic numbers guy. Plays well on bad teams. If he has a big season, that tells you all you need to know about the Hornets.

23. Washington Wizards: The Wizards are to the East what the Trail Blazers are to the West. They might want to believe Bradley Beal will want to be around one day after the trade deadline, but what’s wishful thinking.

24. Minnesota Timberwolves: It’s fitting Alex Rodriguez has jumped onboard the ownership jet because there’s a recent-years Yankees feel to this club. You know the look: A lot of talented pieces that have no chance of fitting together.

25. Sacramento Kings: It’s time to start over: Mix Tyrese Haliburton, Davion Mitchell and a couple of real smart picks in the next draft, courtesy of a move down the standings and shop De’Aaron Fox to the highest bidder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LyRZu_0cXaM8iN00
26. San Antonio Spurs: If you know Gregg Popovich, he’d like nothing better than to start the Becky Hammon era next season the same way he entered the league — with the No. 1 pick in June. He can try to make that happen.

27. Cleveland Cavaliers: Rookie Evan Mobley might be the best young big man in the league from Day 1. But who builds around big men anymore?

28. Oklahoma City Thunder: Here’s the best way of distinguishing between the NBA’s three teams that wouldn’t win the West Coast Conference this season: The Thunder will try to demonstrate they are improving. The Magic and Rockets don’t care what you think.

29. Houston Rockets: Jalen Green is a lock to lead all rookies in scoring … meaningless points in the fourth quarter of blowouts. Remember that at Rookie of the Year voting time.

30. Orlando Magic: It’s a Wagner brothers reunion. Where are Milt and Dajuan when you need them?

–By David Del Grande (@DaveDelGrande), Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Nets won’t play Kyrie Irving until he’s vaccinated, fully eligible

Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving will not take part in any team activities until he is vaccinated against COVID-19, general manager Sean Marks said Tuesday. Irving, 29, has been staunch against getting vaccinated, despite a New York City order requiring the shot if he is to play or practice with the team at home this season.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Suns-Wizards Trade Features Kyle Kuzma To Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns are coming into the season looking to finish what they were unable to during the 2020-21 season. The Suns were surprise participants in the NBA Finals, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. But, they were able to bring back virtually their entire rotation, so they...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On What He Did After Kobe Bryant Won His 5th Ring: "I Tore My House Up."

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had a complex relationship during their time together with the Los Angeles Lakers and after that. They led the purple and gold to the NBA championship in three straight seasons before their differences split them. Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004, while Kobe inherited a struggling Lakers team.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Where Warriors, Kings sit entering season

Man, it feels like only three months ago the Milwaukee Bucks were celebrating an NBA championship in the Deer District. What’s that? Oh, it was only three months ago. No matter, the NBA is back starting Tuesday as the Brooklyn Nets sans full-time philosopher Kyrie Irving will battle the Bucks while the new-look Los Angeles Lakers welcome Steph Curry and the Warriors to Staples Center.
NBA
ESPN

Lowe: Lakers? Warriors? Nets? Ranking the top 10 most fun NBA teams to watch this season

Behold, the top 10 NBA teams in our 10th annual League Pass Rankings. Reminder: These are watchability scores, not power rankings!. STAR/HIGHLIGHT POTENTIAL: Do you stick around games, at the expense of sleep and loved ones, because one player might do something spectacular?. STYLE: Are they tactically interesting?. LEAGUE PASS...
NBA
FOX Sports

NBA odds: Nets, Lakers are the favorites to win the NBA title

Pumpkin-spiced lattes wafting through the cool air, sidewalks covered in rust-colored leaves and street lights turning on before 6:30 p.m. all remind us that the season has officially changed. But nothing screams October louder than basketballs hitting the hardwood after the NBA tips off. Welcome back, basketball. Now that the...
NBA
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

