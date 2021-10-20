CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster Pride Festival returns in fall 2021

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
 6 days ago

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Pride Festival is back this upcoming weekend. It will feature local and regional entertainers and musicians, a drag story hour for kids and families, and hundreds of vendors.

Clipper Magazine Stadium is hosting the event, which is designed to bring visibility to the LGBTQ community.

“It’s extremely important for our community. It’s a time for us to come back together after a really tough 18 months during the COVID pandemic, to be able to come together and unite in a safe way and to celebrate our diversity and our wonderful LGBTQ+ community,” Alex Otthofer, Lancaster Pride president, said.

Lancaster Pride is Sunday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Learn more about the event here .

