TribCast: Is the Texas Legislature finished for 2021?

KSAT 12
 6 days ago

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers...

www.ksat.com

CBS DFW

Amid Fight Over Redistricting, Texas Legislature’s 3rd Special Session Ends With Passage Of Bipartisan Bills

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Amid a bitter fight over redistricting, the third special session of the Texas Legislature ended early Tuesday morning, Oct. 19 after lawmakers approved a variety of bills with bipartisan support. Lawmakers voted to increase the homestead exemption on school property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000. That would save an average homeowner about $175. State Representative Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, who serves as the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus praised the bill, SB 1. “I was glad to see that and this is a priority that Democrats have championed for years, every session, Democratic members of the State House have...
AUSTIN, TX
#The Texas Legislature
myfoxzone.com

After a regular session and 3 special sessions, what did the Texas Legislature get accomplished?

After one regular session and three special sessions, the Texas Legislature is gone - finally. The conservative agenda won big, with lawmakers passing legislation effectively banning abortion and limiting transgender students' participation in sports. Also passed, an overhaul of the election system and newly drawn districts that critics say underrepresents the minorities who fueled Texas' growth and gave the state two additional representatives.
POLITICS
texasstandard.org

Retirements, announcements as Texas Legislature nears end of third special session

The current special legislative session isn’t over yet, but retirement announcements and reelection plans affecting future sessions are already circulating under the Texas Capitol dome, says Texas Tribune reporter James Barragán. This week, Republican state Rep. Lyle Larson – who has increasingly found himself at odds with GOP leadership –...
AUSTIN, TX
News Break
Politics
Austin American-Statesman

Proposed ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates faces obstacles at Texas Legislature

With few days remaining in the special legislative session, an effort to codify Gov. Greg Abbott's COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban faces an arduous path forward. Democrats object to the effort due to public health concerns, and some lawmakers from both parties have voiced opposition to the government interfering in the decisions of business owners, who were previously allowed to mandate vaccines.
KSAT 12

Texas bill to block COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employers failed in Legislature after business groups rallied against it

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Bills intended to block any Texas entity, including hospitals and private businesses, from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees failed to pass the Texas Legislature before lawmakers adjourned the third special legislative session early Tuesday morning.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Cougar Online

UH System, UHS Universities Awarded $389 million during Texas Legislature’s Third Special Session

The Texas Legislature closed out the third special session of the year by allocating $339,485,554 in much-needed new funding for capital construction projects across the University of Houston System and its four universities: University of Houston (UH), University of Houston-Clear Lake (UHCL), University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) and University of Houston-Victoria (UHV). The funds, designated as “Capital Construction Assistance Projects,” will be used for construction and renovation of facilities. UH also received an additional $50 million for institutional enhancements.
Austin American-Statesman

Texas Legislature approves $3.3B for campus construction projects, sends bill to Abbott

The University of Texas and Texas State University would receive millions in funding for campus construction projects under a bill sent to Gov. Greg Abbott early Tuesday. Senate Bill 52 authorizes more than $3.3 billion in tuition revenue bonds for the construction of research buildings, health facilities and various other projects at public universities and health institutions across the state. The bill now awaits Abbott’s signature after passing the Texas House and Senate shortly before the year's third special legislative session came to a close.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Legislature Earmarks Billions for Higher Education Construction Projects

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION — Generations of Texans are poised to benefit from action by the Texas Legislature Tuesday to fund $3.35 billion in specific capital projects for Texas higher education institutions.  Capital projects at universities of The Texas A&M University System would total $727.4 million under SB52. That is 22 percent of the total authorization. Separately, the Legislature appropriated $300 million in federal COVID relief funds to build a new state operations center in Austin for the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM,) one of eight state agencies overseen by The…
texasborderbusiness.com

TAB Thanks the Texas Legislature for a Pro-Business Special Session

Austin – The Texas Association of Business (TAB) thanked the Texas Legislature for passing major pro-business legislation, SB 8, which appropriates the funds designated for Texas in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). SB 8 allocates $7.2 billion to replenish the Unemployment Compensation Fund and $500.5 million to broadband expansion, two of TAB’s priorities. The bill now heads to Governor Abbott’s desk for his signature.
ECONOMY
Houston Chronicle

Texas Legislature grants Texas Southern University $95.2 million toward construction projects

Texas Southern University got a major boost as the final stretch of the Texas Legislature's third special session wrapped up. The Houston historically Black university received $95.2 million from a heavily-negotiated statewide funding bill that would issue a total of $3.35 billion in tuition revenue bonds for capital improvement projects at Texas’ public universities.
HOUSTON, TX

