CL Reintroduces Herself as the 'Alpha'

CL – ALPHA (Very Cherry) The South Korean pop star CL presents her debut solo album, ALPHA, released via her label Very Cherry. CL’s versatile entertainment abilities-–from singing, dancing, rapping, and song-writing––have helped her dominate the music industry since she led the chart-topping K-Pop group, 2NE1, at just the age of 17. As a member of 2NE1, the only Korean girl group to have two solo headlining world tours, CL co-wrote and co-produced the group’s 2014 album, Crush, the highest-charting Korean album in US Billboard 200 history. In 2016, she appeared on the TIME Magazine “100 Most Influential People in the World” and released her smash single “Lifted” off of her debut EP, In the Name of Love. After taking a brief hiatus, ALPHA marks a new beginning for CL that exudes the confidence and energy she now emits as an independent artist. In a statement to NME, CL describes the message she wants her album to convey: “This is me getting out of [my] comfort zone to the fullest. This is me releasing an album as an independent artist.” The album opens with this self-confidence in the track “Spicy,” during which she declares “CL this the alpha leader / I ran all this way without rеsting but it’s only the beginning now.” The tracks “My Way” and “HWA” Further showcase CL’s propensity for power-infused sounds with catchy refrains and razor-sharp rap verses. ALPHA demonstrates how CL’s years of soul searching have brought her to her prime, signaling a new era as she develops as an independent musician and entrepreneur.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO