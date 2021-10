Protect and secure your passwords and credentials in Python with help of these few simple techniques and tips. Almost every application requires some form of authentication, password handling or use of secure credentials such as API keys. You might not be security expert, but you should know how to deal with all these passwords and credentials securely to keep your application users’ credentials and data protected as well as your own API keys and various token.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 8 DAYS AGO